After delaying a vote on whether or not to approve an outdoor seating permit for Tennessee Hills Distillery last Monday, the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the distillery’s permit request in a split 2-1 vote during a special called meeting Thursday.
Under the terms of their permit, the distillery will need to reapply annually for a permit renewal, and will have to close their outdoor seating area no later than 10 p.m. Other conditions of the permit include:
- When the large doors are open, only acoustic music will be allowed, though amplified music can be played when the doors are closed;
- The large doors will close at 10 p.m. each night, and music that can be heard outside the distillery will need to stop at 10 p.m.;
- Alcohol cannot be served in the permitted area after 10 p.m., with tabs closed, patrons moved from the area and signage indicating it is closed put up no later than 10:20 p.m.;
- The distillery staff “will monitor to the best of their ability” guest conduct in the permitted area to prevent any safety hazards or “disturbances of the peace,” and will follow Alcoholic Beverage Commission guidelines when serving patrons;
- The distillery’s permit will be valid until March 1, 2022, with the reapplication process starting annually in January;
- The distillery must come into compliance with building codes adopted by the town within six months; and
- The distillery must come into and remain in compliance with all other town ordinances and policies at all times.
Jonesborough Alderwoman Virginia Causey, who made a motion to approve the permit during the board’s last meeting, amended her motion to include those provisions, which was seconded by Alderman Terry Countermine. Countermine had previously voiced concerns about approving the permit, but both he and Causey voted to approve the permit on Thursday, with Alderman Adam Dickson the “no” vote. Alderman Stephen Callahan, president of Tennessee Hills Distillery, recused himself from the vote.
Dickson said he voted in line with his conscience, and that he feels he has a “rather consistent feeling about the notion of alcohol in Tennessee’s oldest town, and this is just the latest instance of that particular situation.”
During its regularly scheduled meeting last Monday, the board deferred on a vote to approve the permit after Countermine and Dickson expressed concerns about approval, with the board retreating into a closed executive session after the possibility of legal action was raised. Countermine said he was concerned about the safety of people crossing the road to get to and from the distillery’s hilltop location, as visibility is limited for drivers heading up Fox Street from downtown.
Countermine on Thursday recommended the distillery add removable bollards at the corner of the town’s property to help improve visibility and safety, which Callahan called “a great idea” that’s “long overdue.”
In prepared remarks, Countermine explained his reasoning for voting yes on the permit application, saying he “believe(s) in compromise and second chances.” Countermine said the evening of the last meeting, he began to receive some emails and messages from people that “crossed the line of decency,” and tested his patience and jeopardized the compromise.
Still, he felt his primary concerns about safety and the distillery’s proximity to a neighborhood had been addressed, and said he will trust that the business will adhere to the requirements and earn the trust of both himself and the town.
“Rest assured if that trust is violated, I will not be intimidated by petitions, social media outbursts or email threats,” Countermine said. “It is my sworn duty to represent the citizens of Jonesborough in a way that I feel is in the best interests of our town.”
Scott Andrew, Callahan’s business partner, said they were happy with the outcome, and said the town was “very open-minded” in working through the process.
A petition circulated by the distillery last week had garnered more than 2,100 signatures as of 5 p.m. Thursday, with 686 signatures from people with Jonesborough addresses. Countermine expressed concerns about a financial incentive being offered to people who signed the petition.
Andrew said the distillery and its parent company, Rugged American Spirits, “did not provide any financial incentive.”
Changes likely coming to town’s outdoor use policy
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will vote next week on whether or not to make changes to their outdoor use policy, changes that would eliminate the automatic renewals section and require every business to reapply in January each year
Under this policy, permits would be valid for one year until March 1, with the board to vote on approving all permits during their February meeting.
It will also incorporate many of the requirements added to Tennessee Hills’ permit, with outdoor areas required to be closed off at 10 p.m. In addition, the town will monitor compliance with the ABC server licenses, including requesting a list of servers and their license status with periodic spot-checks of permit holders to ensure compliance.
The measure is likely to pass during the board’s next meeting at 8 a.m. on Aug. 26.