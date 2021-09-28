Tuesday was a big night for the town of Jonesborough.

In a brief meeting, the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the town’s lease-to-own agreement with Washington County to build a new K-8 school in the town

The school is expected to cost $10 million more than originally estimated, bringing the total estimated construction cost to $42.75 million.

It’s possible the cost won’t rise quite that high, though material and construction costs are expected to continue to rise, not decline.

Because the project is being funded by a Rural Development loan from the United States Department of Agriculture, they will also have to formally approve the cost increase, though Town Attorney Jim Wheeler said the town has been assured they will approve the increase.

The board also gave final approval to the school’s design, with the school’s footprint reduced from around 150,000 square feet to 137,000 square feet to help offset some of the cost increase.

“We reduced the size some, but we didn’t harm the effectiveness of the school,” Vest said. “The actual teaching areas and educational areas are actually larger than they were when we first started.”

Both the Washington County Board of Education and the County Commission approved the school’s cost and design in separate meetings over the last week, paving the way for the town to potentially break ground on the school as soon as next week.

“It’s going to be done,” Vest said of the school’s construction. “I’ll be highly disappointed if we’re not letting kids use that facility two years from now. We’re going to break ground and get her going.”

