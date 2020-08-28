The Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to approve the town’s 2020-21 fiscal year budget and property tax rate during a special called meeting Thursday night.
The town’s property tax will remain unchanged at $1.20, as will garbage and sewer rates. Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said after the meeting that “with the uncertainty out there, we certainly don’t want to be increasing the cost on our residents.”
“We’re happy about that,” Vest said.
Vest said that the novel coronavirus pandemic has made it more difficult to forecast revenues, prompting the town to take a more conservative approach with its budget. This year’s budget is about $500,000 less than the FY2019-20 budget, and the projected revenue for this fiscal year is $379,845 short of last year’s, though Vest noted that those variations could be due to grants, loans and other items.
“We took a very conservative approach on that because we did realize some revenue this year that we’re probably not going to get next year,” Vest said. “So we took a conservative approach on the revenue side.”
Vest cited the town’s property tax and sales tax collections as a big reason they were able to avoid making any drastic budget cuts, saying “if we weren’t having a strong year, and projected even stronger year in property tax next year, it would be a little bit more unnerving.”