The Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday approved on second reading an ordinance that will allow the town to designate a time limit on the parking spaces on either side of the courthouse in downtown.
During last month’s meeting, the board approved the ordinance amending the town’s municipal code on first reading that aims to ensure those spaces are used more by people who are visiting downtown to eat, shop or take care of business at the courthouse or elsewhere, rather than people who are working downtown. Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said the town will set a two-hour time limit on those spaces, and that enforcement will rely on an honor system.
“I think we’ve had signs up before about parking issues and people 90% of the time, they’re going to honor that sign,” Vest said on Monday. “We think we’ll start with that and if we need to address it a different way in the future we will.”
The parking spaces will remain free, and this change does not affect the large parking lot behind the courthouse.
McKinney Center gymnasium floor in need of repairs
The town is set to spend $22,500 to repair the main support beam that runs under the McKinney Center’s gymnasium after it broke recently, causing the floor to drop in the center. This same beam previously broke a few years ago, but was repaired and failed in a different spot.
The repairs are expected to begin immediately, as they try and get the floor repaired in time for a fundraising event by Paws in Blue that’s expected to draw hundreds of people.
FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP