Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday approved $1,879,500 in funding to begin design work on several major water infrastructure projects, including the installation of two new water mains, water meters and additions to its water treatment plant.
The nearly $1.9 million price tag will be paid to GRW Engineering to cover the project’s design costs, which includes $532,000 for a 24-inch water transmission main, $857,000 for additions to the town’s water treatment plant, $350,000 for a 16-inch water main and $140,000 for water meters. Design work is expected to begin this week, and will take 12-18 months to complete.
The town plans to cover costs for the design work by using the funding it received from the American Rescue Plan Act, as well as money from the state’s ARPA Water Infrastructure Investment Plan. Jonesborough is expecting to receive $1,664,859.24 from ARPA, and $1,005,596.51 from the state’s program. The town has already received 50% of its ARPA funds.
Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest called it a big project for the town, and said its water services are important as any operation in town.
Town receives $225,000 from Sonia King Trust
The town gave approval Monday to allocate $100,000 from the Sonia King Trust for the installation of sidewalks along East Main Street, something residents in the area have long asked for. The topic of installing sidewalks on East Main has been an issue for years, but residents renewed the push to get the project going late last year.
The Sonia King Trust stepped in last month to cover costs for the majority of the project, which will cost $104,000 to connect the Senior Center and McKinney Center with downtown, with more sidewalks installed along Headtown Road.
In addition to the $100,000 for sidewalks, the town will receive $125,000 from the trust for sound and light projects in the Jackson Theatre before the end of 2023.
Speed tables to return on East Main Street soon
Residents again raised concerns about drivers speeding on East Main Street since the speed tables leading into town were removed while the street was repaved late last year. Town Operations Manager Craig Ford said the town hopes to start re-installing those speed tables as early as the end of this week, weather depending.
