Seeking a sixth term on the town’s board, Jonesborough Alderman Terry Countermine sees himself as a public servant, not a politician.
Should he be re-elected to another four-year term, Countermine says he will “continue serving as I have for the past 20 years.” A town resident for the past 30 years, Countermine is one of six people — including two incumbents — running for two seats on the town’s board.
Recently, the Press caught up with Countermine to discuss his goals for another term, why people should vote for him and his accomplishments as part of a series of profiles on the candidates running to represent the town in November.
What are some of your biggest accomplishments as an alderman?
In 20 years we’ve done a lot. We’ve maintained low taxes, we have an excellent public safety department, we have built many new parks to help the quality of life in Jonesborough and then, of course, there’s a senior citizens center, the McKinney Center, Boone Street Market. Oh, and walking trails. I think walking trails ... many people drive to Jonesborough just to be able to walk on the sidewalks and walk on the trail that goes from Persimmon Ridge all the way downtown. While I have been an alderman, we established a partnership with the old, independent Jonesborough Repertory Theatre and made a town partnership with them and helped them survive and improve to where I think they’re as good as any theater in the area right now. I think we have done a good job of having a town people want to visit, which helps the downtown businesses and tourism, and our infrastructure. We’ve got new water and sewer lines, we re-did sidewalks to make them wider downtown, we’ve attracted more businesses like Ingles, Food City and Lowe’s out on 11E.
There’s a lot that we’ve done, and I’m very proud to have been part of it, but I’m certainly not the only one. We’ve had some very good mayors and some very good aldermen.
What are some things you feEl Jonesborough is doing well?
I think maintaining the low taxes is good because it helps attract a lot of people, and yet we get a lot done with that. Our public safety department I think is one of the best in Tennessee, and we’ve been rated as one of the top-10 safest cities in Tennessee. We’ve got good infrastructure with our water, sewer and garbage collection and streets.
I think the thing I’ve always emphasized as an alderman on the board is the quality of life, which I mentioned earlier. The things that we have done that makes Jonesborough a place where people want to live — like Music on the Square, Boone Street Market and the many events that our staff has put together: Jonesborough Days, Halloween Haunts and Happenings, the Easter Extravaganza, all the parades and stuff. It’s just a nice place to live. My wife and I have a lot of visitors who just can’t get over what a nice place this is. One of the other things I think we do well is (attract) volunteers. I think that has something to do with the many things we have in town that people can get involved with. There’s so many things we wouldn’t be able to do if we didn’t have so many citizens volunteering to help out.
What are some things you feel the town could improve upon?
Right now, I think there are some projects we need to (complete). We need to improve some of the sidewalks in downtown, we need to make sure that the quality of our water — which is one of the best in the state — we need to pay attention to that. We need to concentrate on offering the services that people need, (because) I think we’ve had almost an explosive growth in Jonesborough over the last 30 years. We’ve doubled in size and we’ve had good developers, and there are more and more subdivisions and places for people to live, and I think we’ve done a good job with the planning commission meeting standards so those places are maintained and I think we need to keep paying attention to that.
In these challenging times we live in, I think one of the things I hope that I do well and help with is — there’s a lot of divisions now: nationally, statewide and even in Jonesborough. I would like to help others respect people’s opinions and have the community that we all love.
COVID is a huge challenge, and I think we’ve done a good job to help the downtown merchants who need it. I hope that our town can continue to partner with both the Main Street Jonesborough organization and the (Jonesborough Area Merchants and Service Association) in helping those businesses that need help right now until we get through this.
Why should people vote to re-elect you?
I think I have a good track record. I believe in giving back in service, and I credit that to my grandmother who told me if you’re not part of the solution you’re part of the problem, so I have a hard time saying no when asked to help and I believe in that. I consider myself a public servant, not a politician. We have had very good financial grades from our auditors in the years that I’ve been an alderman, and I think the stability and consistency in these unique and challenging times would be beneficial to the town.
If elected, what would be your goals for another term?
Well, a big thing and a big part of the reason I’m running again is I’d like to see us complete the several projects we have started like the new school, the Jackson Theatre, Lincoln Park behind the Senior Center and the dog park. And then, there’s some other projects I’d like to see us get done, and that’s improvement of the ballparks at Persimmon Ridge — the dugouts have been there for 40 years and they need to be looked at and probably rebuilt — and earlier, there’s places we need to look at, for example, the sidewalk going up West Main Street where you’ve got that big drop off, we need to look at that. And, we need to make sure we keep what we’ve done in the past maintained. I’d like to see us help the downtown businesses as much as we can, and encourage people to shop local and also to continue to maintain the quality of life that brings people to our town — both to visit and to live.