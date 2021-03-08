In an impassioned speech Monday night, Jonesborough Alderman Adam Dickson — the town’s only African American alderman — addressed the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team’s decision to kneel for the national anthem, calling on people to “listen with the desire to at least acknowledge, if not understand’’ each other.
“What I would hope that we all could gather is that, as beautiful and as wonderful as this flag is and what it represents, there is a sad truth: Not everybody has been free under that flag, and that is just a reality that I would hope we would at least attempt to comprehend,” Dickson said. “And so you have a group of young men (who), whether right or whether wrong, did what they did because of a young man like Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia — the same age as most of them. Trayvon Martin was just a few years younger than them. Tamir Rice was the same age-range as them.
“And so in many cases those young men, right or wrong, could have seen themselves in those young men. And when we think about this other vision of America, I would encourage us to think about what is justice and what is equality,” Dickson said, “and so you’ve got young men that are wanting to see America live out its creed of justice and equality.”
Dickson said the two sides of the debate surrounding kneeling for the anthem represent two sides of America: One of freedom and liberty and the other justice and equality.
“When can we sit down, lower the temperature just a little bit, and have healthy conversations about both?” Dickson asked. “What you just may find out is that somebody may walk away with a better understanding of what liberty means, and you may also find someone who understand injustice and what equality represents.
“We can build harmony and we can build unity that way,” Dickson continued.
Dickson said he had purposefully remained silent on the issue until some people asked him where the region’s African American elected officials stood on it. In his speech, Dickson said he didn’t see a need to get into the gesture or to take sides, but said he’d seen too much unnecessary bickering and strain in the community to not address it, saying “it hurts” to see it divide the community.
“There’s a need for us to have a balanced attitude on these things and at least try to understand where the young men are coming from, but also understand that people have bled and died for this country — there‘s some relevance there,” Dickson said. “You just can’t undercut one for the other, but we also have to be mindful that this country does have a problem with race and we’ve got to be willing to acknowledge it, and there are some proactive ways we can move forward if we’re just willing to try.”
After the meeting, Dickson said he felt that, as an elected official of color, he had a responsibility to speak on the controversy and give his thoughts.
“As a person of color, I think it’s important to hear our viewpoint, and I also think there’s a whole host of people out here who have experienced racism and they have a perspective,” Dickson said. “As an elected official I felt that I needed to say something.”
Dickson also said the idea that the team knelt with the sole intent of disrespecting the flag or veterans is “misguided.“
“These young men were not trying to disrespect the flag, the young men were trying to bring awareness to an issue,” Dickson said. “An issue that resonates with them.“
Aldermen remain stuck on dog park
Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen met for a little over an hour ahead of Monday night‘s meeting in a workshop to discuss the future of a planned dog park in the town, though the board remains stuck on which plan to pursue.
The board was presented with three plans for two sites, one off of Old State Route 34 and another located inside Persimmon Ridge Park. The Persimmon Ridge option is the cheapest one with an estimated cost of $115,335, about $51,000 cheaper than Plan B and more than $90,000 cheaper than Plan A. There is concern that building the dog park at Persimmon Ridge would limit the park’s future potential, though the other plans are more costly and would require significantly more time and effort to construct.
Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff, in the board’s agenda packet, pointed out that a park at Persimmon Ridge could be constructed in a matter of weeks, while the other options off Old State Route 34 could take months or even a year to complete due to the amount of site preparation required.
Asked after the meeting which plan they liked more, the aldermen each expressed a desire to delay a decision and carefully consider alternate locations before committing to any of the options presented, though each said they wanted to construct a dog park in the town. Mayor Chuck Vest said he’d like to see a park built soon, but ultimately said he will support whatever decision the board comes to — whether that’s construction that begins soon or in a year.
Other notesJonesborough approved special event permits for a slew of events, including Jonesborough Days and the Mill Spring Makers Faire, contingent on them following guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The town also approved a plan to open Wetlands Water Park with normal operating hours after a truncated season last year.
- Jonesborough brought in a record $213,896.25 in sales tax revenue in December, with the town also experiencing a record increase in sales tax collections from November at $30,287.41. Sales tax revenue was up $36,768.35 from last December.
- Town employee Larry Garst was named Employee of the Month.