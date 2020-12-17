More than a year after first releasing its plans to build a K-8 school and enter in a lease-to-own agreement with Washington County, the town of Jonesborough will officially close on the property next Wednesday.
“That’s our hope,” Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said of closing next week. “If that doesn’t happen, we still can close the first of the year, but right now the plan is to set up and close on Wednesday the 23rd.”
The property, a 48-acre tract of land off North Cherokee/Tavern Hill Road, will cost about $2.2 million. The school project itself was projected to cost around $28 million, though that number has come down a bit with changes to the school’s design. Vest said that the school is about 7,000 square feet shorter than originally planned — saving the town between $1-$1.5 million.
“I’m most impressed with all the feedback we’ve gotten from the county officials and the school system, and the work Bob Browning has put in there,” Vest said. “We really are developing, and tweaking as we go, a great product. To see us do things and change things that save millions is wonderful.”
A budget item to approve the school’s design, which was approved by the Jonesborough School Design Committee on Dec. 9, was going to be voted on by the town’s Board of Mayor and Alderman on Monday night before Town Attorney Jim Wheeler stepped in to remind the board that the the town has to allow the county school board and commission to give input on the design first.
“You all have a contractual duty to get feedback from the school board and the county commission prior to approving a design, and that has not happened,” Wheeler, who also serves as a county commissioner, said.
The design will now head to the Washington County Commission and Washington County School Board to solicit input on the design before it returns to the board for final approval.
Board defers on dog park location
The board was unable to finalize a new location for the town’s dog park after the Tennessee Department of Transportation declined the town’s request to connect an entrance to Old State Route 34.
Two alternate sites were presented to the board: One closer to the town’s garage facility that would have allowed them to remain near the original location, but push the cost up by $100,000; and another at Persimmon Ridge Park that could be built under the set budget of $75,000 in a site about half the size located behind the food pantry.
It was recommended that the board approve the second design plan, but Alderman Terry Countermine raised concerns that the area where the dog park would be built wouldn’t be accessible to people with disabilities because of how steep the area is and because of the size difference.
“I think having a workshop and really getting the opinions and users of the facility is what we should do,” Countermine said.
Countermine said he’d like to wait a year and see if they can build the park in the larger location off State Route 34 for less money, and the board decided to postpone a vote until they have more time to review a long-term plan at Persimmon Ridge Park and “iron out the pros and cons,” as Alderman Adam Dickson said.
On-street parking banned in Mill Creek Subdivision
After more than a decade of complaints from residents, the town’s governing body passed an ordinance on first reading that would prohibit on-street parking in the Mill Creek Subdivision.
In 2019, the board prohibited on-street parking on roadways 20-foot wide, but no such ordinance existed regarding parking on 24-foot-wide roadways. The ordinance still has to be approved on second and final reading.