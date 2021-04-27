If all goes according to plan, Jonesborough could break ground on its K-8 school project by fall.
And, so long as pandemic-related supply issues or other unforeseen challenges don’t delay its construction, the first students could walk through the school’s doors in time for the 2023 academic year.
“This project is really a bigger deal for our entire community and county than just the town of Jonesborough,” Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said. “It certainly will benefit our town residents and future tax revenue, but more importantly this facility will give our county the opportunity to be a leader in educational opportunities for students in all of upper eastern Tennessee.”
About the school project
The project, first announced in 2019, is expected to cost around $27 million, and will be built on a 48-acre tract of land located off North Cherokee/Tavern Hill Road. The town closed on the lot late last year at a cost of $2.2 million, which will house the school, athletic fields and an Agriculture Learning Center.
“I’m pleased with our progress so far, especially considering the unforeseen challenges the pandemic created last year,” Vest said. “The pandemic has undoubtedly created new hurdles due to the sharp increase in building materials and overall costs but it also emboldened us to meet our goal of a smart and efficient building that provides the best of educational design.
“Our smart design has allowed us to reduce the building size and footprint, include new interior materials that will benefit students and trim costs that are a necessity now since material costs have sharply increased since 2020,” he continued. “That will cause us to exhaust the budgeted building cost but fortunately with lower borrowing costs the debt service will offer some potential flexibility.”
Trimming the cost
The school initially had a projected cost of about $28 million before some changes to the building’s design, namely a 7,000-square-foot size reduction, lowered the project cost by $1 million to $1.5 million. Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff said the town is waiting to hear back from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on approval for its contracts before they’re sent out for requests for proposals, a process that could be completed by the end of the month.
Rosenoff said they’ve done well at following their timeline, and said the town could break ground in August, after getting those contracts approved and sorting through whatever bids are submitted.
“This is probably the most significant project in Jonesborough in, I won’t necessarily say history, but definitely as far as public education for Jonesborough, (the school) would be the most significant project in decades to create this new K-8 school,” Rosenoff said.