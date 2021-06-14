Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday adopted a continuing budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, allowing the town to continue operating under its 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
Town Mayor Chuck Vest said the number of projects currently being undertaken by the town has delayed getting the final budget ready, but expects it to come before the board at its July meeting.
“I think we just have a lot of projects in play, which kind of takes attention away from actually finishing your budget numbers,” Vest said. “It’s just been a busy year, and hopefully we’ll be back at our next meeting ready to wrap that up.”
Other notes:
- Jonesborough is one step closer to getting another traffic signal, with the town’s board authorizing the mayor and town attorney to sign a contract with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to install a new traffic signal at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Tiger Lane, previously called Smith Lane, where the Jonesborough K-8 school will be built.
- Music on the Square is scheduled to return to Jonesborough on July 9, headlined by Grammy-nominated artist Trey Hensley.
- Jonesborough had a record month for sales tax collections in March, which totaled $215,568.04.
- Skye McFarland was named Employee of the Month.