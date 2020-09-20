ELIZABETHTON — Like most fathers, Jonathan Powell is exceedingly proud of his children.
He is always proud to talk about the academic accomplishments of his oldest son, who will starting high school next year.
He is just as proud to talk about the experiences of his two youngest children, who are just beginning their academic adventures as a 5-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl.
Powell couldn’t be prouder of these children he and his wife Chasity chose to adopt. They both wanted children, and as Powell continued to excel at work, rising to supervisor with the Carter County Highway Department, they both felt they could provide a good home for a child or children.
Why did you and your wife decide to adopt?
“The doctors found we could not have children because of a medical problem. … At first we decided to be foster parents.” That plan would change when they got to know the children.
Tell us a little about the children. How are they doing?
“The oldest is Ean. He is now 12 and he is doing great in school. He says he wants to be a doctor. Our youngest are natural brother and sister, Gibsyn and Ava. Gibsyn is 5 and in kindergarten and Ava is 4 and in pre-kindergarten. Gibsyn loves trucks and big equipment, Ava loves her dolls and ballet.”
What do the children like to do as a family?
“They like to go camping and we like to fish in the rivers around here. We do that a lot. The biggest thing we have done as a family is a trip we took to Disney World. They really had a great time.”
How has the pandemic impacted the family?
This was the first year of school for both Gibsyn and Ava. It will be good to see things settle down and get more normal.”
How would you suggest a couple begin the process of adopting?
“The way we did it was to start as foster parents. My wife started by going to the state website for information on foster parents. We then told them about our interest. The state then checks and provides you with classes. I think it is good that they get to know you and help you.”