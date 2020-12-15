Dustin Johnson is seven-year member
of city department
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department has announced the promotion of Dustin Johnson to sergeant.
Johnson has been with the police department for seven years. He has worked for the past three years in the Criminal Investigation Division as a narcotics investigator.
During the first four years of Johnson’s service with the department, he worked as a patrol officer.
Johnson also serves on the department’s Special Response Team and assists with the instruction of several topics as part of the in-service training program.
Johnson is a graduate of Happy Valley High School, Northeast State Community College and East Tennessee State University.
Johnson was promoted to sergeant after earning the top score in the promotional process. He will be returning to the Patrol Division in a supervisory role.