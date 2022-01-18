Johnson County will join Carter and Washington counties in a redrawn 3rd District of the Tennessee Senate.
Meanwhile, Unicoi County will be moved out of that district to become a part of the state’s reconfigured 9th Senate District.
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, who represents the 3rd District, said a recent redrawing of district lines based on the 2020 Census has resulted in Johnson County being shifted from state Sen. Jon Lundberg’s 4th District to his.
“I will lose Unicoi County and pick up Johnson County, as well as get back the portion of Carter County that Lundberg represented near the Sullivan County border,” Crowe said.
When the new maps released last week by the state Senate’s Ad-Hoc Committee on Redistricting are finally approved by legislators, Crowe said the 3rd District will include all of the residents in Washington, Carter and Johnson counties. Meanwhile, Lundberg, R-Bristol, will represent residents of Sullivan and Hawkins counties in the 4th District.
Unicoi County will join Greene, Hamblen, Cocke and Sevier counties as part of the newly designated 9th District, which is represented by state Sen. Steve Southerland, R-Morristown.
Crowe, who is running for re-election this year, said he is “sad” to lose Unicoi County as part of his district.
“I have so many good friends there, but knowing that Sen. Steve Southerland will be taking over makes me feel much better,” he said. “Steve represented Unicoi County prior to me years ago, picking it up the last time we redistricted.”
At the same time, Crowe said he is “pleased” to have Johnson County back in the 3rd District. He represented Johnson County as a part of the 3rd District from 1993 until 2002.
“I’m excited about the possibilities for our state’s most eastern county,” Crowe said. “I look forward to working with my friend (state Rep.) Scotty Campbell up in Johnson County.”