MOUNTAIN CITY — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man whose body was found by a passerby traveling on Forge Creek Road near Marvin Brown Hill on Sunday.
The passerby reported the discovery to Johnson County 911. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County EMS, Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene. The body was sent for an autopsy at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at East Tennessee State University.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department said the identity of the man is being withheld “at this time, pending investigation.”