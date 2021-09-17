MOUNTAIN CITY — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department has identified the man whose remains were found in a remote area off U.S. Highway 321 in February 2020.
Sheriff Edward Tester issued a press release on Friday, identifying the man as Timothy Trivette. He was reported missing from Watauga County, N.C. in March 2019. Tester said it does not appear that foul play was involved in the death. The remains were sent for examination to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at East Tennessee State University. The examination revealed that the remains were those of Trivette.
Sheriff Tester said the investigation by the sheriff’s department was assisted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Watauga County, N.C. Sheriff’s Department, the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center, the Johnson County Emergency Management Agency, the Watauga County Emergency Management Agency, and the Carter County Emergency Medical Service all worked together to recover the body and to gather details.