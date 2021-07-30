MOUNTAIN CITY — The Johnson County School System has issued its plan for reopening schools for the new school year.
The first half-day of school for Johnson County students is Tuesday, Aug. 10; the first full day of instruction is Wednesday, Aug. 11. There will be no school on Sept. 3-6 for the Labor Day holiday. All schools will open to students at 7:30 a.m.
The school system has no plans to issue a mask mandate for schools and/or buses for the upcoming school year. Students and staff may wear a mask if they desire, but it will not be a requirement. The school system encourages masks for those who are not vaccinated. The school system continues to encourage staff and students to get vaccinated, but the shots are not required.
• Students will have assigned seats on their bus. There will be no changing of buses at any of the schools.
• The school administration asks parents to closely monitor the health condition of their children. Students should not be sent to school if they have a fever or are experiencing some other type of health problem.
• The school system is not planning on contact tracing. The plan is to deal specifically with positive cases. Contact tracing will come through the Health Department.
If students are in close contact with an active case and are not wearing a mask or have not been vaccinated, they can be quarantined. Students who test positive will be required to stay at home for a length of time the will be provided by the health department.
Public health officials will contact families and provide the return back-to-school date for each person.
The Tennessee Department of Health will tell unvaccinated employees who are deemed to be close contacts to remain home during any mandatory quarantine period. Employees will have to use either sick leave or unpaid leave.
• Social distancing of 3 feet is recommended whenever possible.
• School meals will be eaten in the cafeteria, serving both lunch and breakfast free to all students. Food service staff will serve items on the line rather than have students reach and take specific items from the lunch line.
• Students will be allowed to attend field trips and participate in class/school club experiences this year.
• There will be no restrictions on the number of spectators at athletic events this year. Spectators will not be required to wear masks at the events.
• Parents or guardians are not required to wear masks when meeting with school officials. School officials will wear masks if parents or guardians request that officials wear masks at meetings.
• The schools will continue to sanitize classrooms, furniture and buses. Students will continue to be encouraged to maintain healthy hygiene habits such as washing hands, coughing into the elbows, not sharing personal items and others. Ultraviolet lights are being installed in every heating and air-conditioning unit across the school system to help with air filtration.
• Standard water fountains will remain closed. Students may bring their own water bottles to school. There will be refilling stations for students to refill their water bottles.
• The virtual learning option is the JOCO Online school. This is a fully online, comprehensive program that requires at least a one semester commitment. Students must be signed up prior to Aug. 24. There will not be a virtual option provided by local teachers as was the case last year.
All protocols are subject to change if state and federal requirements mandate certain changes.