MOUNTAIN CITY — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department said remains found in a wooded area off Gentry Creek Road last year have been identified to be a man who has been missing since 2013.
Sheriff Edward Tester said the remains were identified by DNA testing as being the remains of Harry C. Rosenberg.
The sheriff’s department said in a press release that Rosenberg was reported missing on Jan. 13, 2013. The press release said that after extensive search efforts in the area of Gentry Creek Falls, the efforts were terminated. According to the sheriff’s Office, the case remained open and every lead was developed and followed.
In May, 2020 human remains were located and recovered off Gentry Creek Road. After the DNA testing, the 2013 missing persons case has come to a close.