MOUNTAIN CITY _ Johnson County Mayor Mike Taylor expressed condolences to Watauga County following Thursday’s standoff and shooting incident that ended with five deaths, including two Watauga County sheriff’s deputies. The distance from Mountain City to Boone is only 24 miles.
Taylor said he wrote the letter on behalf of the citizens of Johnson County, expressing “our heartfelt condolences to the families of Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox. We want our neighbors across the state line to know they have our love and support during this most difficult time.”
Taylor went on to say that “during times like this, we see the sacrifices our law enforcement makes every day to provide safety and security for our county, state and country. It is not only the selflessness of the law enforcement but the families they leave behind every day they walk out the door to protect their community. Sadly, for the families of these distinguished officers, they were not given the comfort of having their loved ones return, but I hope they are provided some level of comfort by knowing so many are praying and supporting them through their time of loss.
“I know the next few days and weeks will be tough for the bravest and finest of Watauga County, but please know my office is available and willing to supply and need we might fulfill on your behalf.”