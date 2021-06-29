MOUNTAIN CITY — A Johnson County driver was killed in a single-vehicle accident at the 2600 Block of Old Highway 91 shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday.
In its preliminary report, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Richard Lindsey, 68, was the only person in a 1993 Chevrolet pickup truck that rolled over several times. Lindsey was ejected from the vehicle.
According to the Highway Patrol, Lindsey was traveling west on Old Highway 91 when the vehicle partially left the right side of the road. The truck then crossed back across the road and went off the left side of the highway. The truck flipped several times and came to rest on its top.