MOUNTAIN CITY — The Johnson County Republican Party has become one of the latest to encourage term limits for members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.
The Johnson County Republicans are encouraging the Tennessee Legislature to pass an Article V application for the term limits.
In Tennessee, the state resolution is filed as a House Joint Resolution 8. It was scheduled for a vote on Wednesday in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The effort is being spearheaded by the a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization called U.S. Term Limits.
Article V of the U.S. Constitution specifies how amendments may be proposed; either two-thirds of both Houses of Congress or on application of two-thirds of the state legislatures to force Congress to call a convention for proposing an amendment.