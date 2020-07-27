MOUNTAIN CITY — The Johnson County Courthouse will remain closed today as workers clean and sanitize the building.
Over the weekend County Mayor Mike Taylor ordered the closure of the building after it came to his attention that two employees had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The courthouse was closed on Monday, but later in the day, he issued another notice that the courthouse would remain closed on Tuesday to continue the cleaning process. He said the building would be open on Wednesday.
Taylor’s closure of the courthouse comes on the heels of his Executive Order Number 4, issued last week, which required the wearing of face masks in public, effective on Thursday, July 23.
In issuing that order, Taylor said he was following the recommendation of the regional health director and closely monitoring the daily reports of the COVID-19 cases in the region.
“It is my desire to do whatever possible to help keep our residents well, to work diligently to get schools open and strive to keep businesses and our economy from closing again,” Taylor said.
The Johnson County School Department has also had to make more adjustments. Because of COVID-19. The school board decided to start the new school year with a half-day session on Friday, Aug. 7. The first full day will be Monday, Aug. 10. The school system said those dates were selected so that teachers are properly trained in the virtual curriculum the students will be using.
Teacher workdays will now be scheduled for Tuesday, August 4th and Wednesday, August 5th.