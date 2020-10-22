MOUNTAIN CITY — The Johnson County Courthouse will close early on Monday in order to make sure it does not have to close when the next lightning storm strikes the town.
Johnson County Mayor Mike Taylor said the courthouse will close at 2 p.m. Monday in order for electricians to install a surge protector into the electrical system of the courthouse.
“We have had some outages and we have lost a few machines like a copier and a coin counter,” Taylor said of the closure. It is also the reason the courthouse elevator is not working.
“We use more electronic stuff in the offices now and a surge protector could definitely be important,” Taylor said.
The electrician will need the power off for about an hour and a half, Taylor said, but that it was not good to rush the operation. The early closure will help the installer while allowing the public to do business in the courthouse for most of the day.