MOUNTAIN CITY — The Johnson County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Jan. 20, starting at 7 p.m.
The commissioners will be filling the vacant constable position for District 2 during the meeting.
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Johnson County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Jan. 20, starting at 7 p.m.
The commissioners will be filling the vacant constable position for District 2 during the meeting.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription