MOUNTAIN CITY — The Johnson County Commission got into the spirit of graduation this month. In acknowledging the unprecedented medical challenges that the Johnson County High School Class of 2021 has overcome, the commission approved a resolution on Thursday to recognize and honor the achievements of the graduates and to extend to them their heartfelt congratulations and success for their future endeavors.
The resolution said the students “have shown determination, grit, and unwavering resolve to complete their diplomas under a difficult and challenging time of the global coronavirus pandemic.” The resolution went on to say the students “are to be commended and congratulated for their creative efforts to successfully complete their course work unusual and diverse circumstances.”
The resolution was signed by Mayor Mike Taylor and it was cosponsored by Bill Adams, Eugene Campbell, Jerry Grindstaff, Evelyn Hill, Joey Norris, Berna Arnold, Freddy Phipps, Scott Mast, Gina Meade, Jerry Gentry, Tommy Poore, Megan McEwen, Rick Snyder, David McQueen, and Jimmy Lowe.