On a weekly basis, crews from Johnson City’s Public Works Department check and clear 22 homeless camps.
For the most part, those camps are concentrated around downtown.
If they’re occupied, employees remove items like food and camping supplies and ask any lingering inhabitants to leave. At the same time, city crews are out every morning removing homeless people from spots in the downtown area, including places like the Pavilion at Founders Park and from under canopies at the Downtown Square.
With downtown Johnson City experiencing a resurgence in commercial activity, Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said the city does not want it to be convenient for homeless people to use services downtown, a desire that conflicts with the organizations in the downtown area that currently provide items like food and clothing to that vulnerable population.
“If we get them away from the core area and they have to walk a while to get to those services, then we think ... the long-term impact is they’ll go someplace else,” Pindzola said.
Pindzola said it has been too convenient for homeless people to locate in areas in and around downtown.
“If that’s the case, then that would encourage people to come to Johnson City, and we don’t want that,” Pindzola said. “We’re trying to get them far enough away that it becomes an inconvenience.”
Steve Wheeler, the missions coordinator at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, said it’s unrealistic to assume services can be altered to discourage homeless people to visit the downtown area.
“Where are they going to go?” Wheeler asked. “You want to end homelessness? Provide homes for a start.”
‘A hand up’
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, Wheeler explained, feeds people seven days a week through its Melting Pot ministry. Munsey and Good Samaritan Ministries coordinates with more than 20 local churches to provide a lunch Monday through Friday, which is currently a to-go meal because of the pandemic. Munsey also offers to-go breakfasts on Saturday, which consists of scrambled eggs, sausage and biscuits, and brunch on Sunday.
Overall, Wheeler estimated, the organization is serving 700-800 meals a week to homeless people and some residents at the John Sevier Center, a subsidized housing complex in downtown.
City Commissioner Aaron Murphy, who also serves as the executive director of Good Samaritan Ministries, said Johnson City is not dealing with a unique problem. Officials need to find ways to “provide a hand up that will really actually help” the homeless population, but he added that pushing people from one location to the other is not the answer.
“These are human beings,” Murphy said. “We are all on different economic levels. We have to coexist together as part of the ecosystem of our region.”
‘An impediment’
Pindzola divides the city’s homeless population into three groups: Those who have been homeless in Johnson City for a long time, those who are suffering from mental health issues, and a new, “different” group of homeless people who are “more aggressive.”
The city doesn’t want to deal with the last group, Pindzola said.
“They need to move on to another town,” he said.
With downtown Johnson City attracting more visitors and investors, Pindzola said, there’s a conflict cropping up between business owners and “those who are on the vagrant, homeless side of the equation.”
“During this period in time in which you’re trying to grow the economy downtown, this is an impediment that needs to be addressed,” Pindzola said. “That’s why the issue is much more prevalent in the eyes of the policy makers ... than it’s been in quite some time — if ever.”
The city, Pindzola said, wants to evaluate available services and come up with humane alternatives that make it less attractive for people who are homeless to come to downtown Johnson City.
That, he said, could involve moving those services, temporarily suspending them, having those organizations reach out directly to homeless people, or tracking the homeless population and only providing services to those who have been in Johnson City for a long time. Pindzola said he hopes to have a meeting with downtown providers in the near future to see if there’s a different way to provide services to that population.
Currently, Pindzola said, the city needs an overarching program that effectively lifts people out of homelessness by addressing the complex issues that cause it while also establishing expectations for people who enroll. Providing the basic necessities alone is not enough, he said.
“If there’s not a return from the user when you use those basic necessities, they’re going to end up hurting businesses who are trying to make it,” he said.
‘A clear mandate’
Wheeler said he received a recent email from Pindzola explaining that homelessness was becoming a major problem. One idea city officials were kicking around, Wheeler said, was asking the Melting Pot to shut down for a month, which Pindzola said would allow city officials to gauge how that impacted the number of homeless people downtown. That was a proposal Wheeler found unacceptable.
“We’re not going to shut down,” Wheeler said. “Our mandate is pretty clear. What Jesus said in Matthew 25 isn’t ambiguous. It’s not open to interpretation. ‘I was hungry, and you fed me.’”
If the city manages to come up with a plan to move the homeless population somewhere and provide housing, Wheeler said, the church will continue to provide meals.
Currently, he’s teaming up with a small committee of local stakeholders to come up with a proposal to share with the city. Wheeler favors a “housing first” approach, which involves prioritizing permanent living arrangements so people can then pursue goals that improve their quality of life.
Specifically, Wheeler points to a program founded in Austin, Texas — Mobile Loaves & Fishes — as a potential model. The organization is creating a housing community for disabled and chronically homeless people in Central Texas. According to their website, phase one of the village covers 27 acres and will house more than 200 formerly homeless people once at full capacity.
“We don’t need to reinvent the wheel here in Johnson City,” Wheeler said. “We should look at these other models and see what we can incorporate.”