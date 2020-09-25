It’s not appropriate for candidates to align themselves with a certain political party as they run for a seat on the City Commission, said Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock.
“I’m really disappointed to see that this is occurring,” the mayor, who is halfway through her current term and not running for re-election this cycle, said Friday.
Although they’ll all appear as independent candidates on the ballot this November, six of the eight candidates running for Johnson City Commission this year have participated in events organized by partisan groups during their run for the body’s three open seats.
Candidates Debbie Harley-McClaskey, Jeff Clark, Kyle Beagle and Alona Norwood took part in a digital forum Thursday night hosted by the Washington County Democratic Party, and Turney Williams and Commissioner Todd Fowler, who is running for re-election this year, attended an event the same evening organized by the Washington County Young Republicans.
Fowler and Clark also serve on the state executive committees for their respective parties, and Williams is the chair of the Washington County Republican Party.
Unless allowed by city charter, municipal elections in Tennessee are nonpartisan, according to state code, and cannot require candidates to be nominated by political parties. Johnson City’s charter doesn’t allow partisan elections, and City Commission candidates aren’t chosen in a primary runoff.
Under the current setup, Brock said the city has a group of leaders who act as trustees, not as political officers.
“We run at-large across the city, so we have the opportunity to position ourselves and (talk about) what our qualities are and what our unique characteristics are that would make us a good commissioner without any kind of political filters,” she said.
The two remaining candidates, Vice Mayor Joe Wise and Good Samaritan Ministries Executive Director Aaron Murphy, questioned why political affiliations have played a role in a nonpartisan race.
Additionally, both said they hadn’t been invited to either forum.
“I’m the kid that, if you told me class is starting at 8 in the morning, I’m going to be there at 7:45 a.m.,” Murphy said. “If you say, ‘Hey man, you got to wear a shirt and tie to this,’ I’m going to wear a shirt and tie. I’m just following the rules.”
Murphy said there is already plenty of political, racial, economic and social tension playing out on the national stage.
“When we pull that national tension into our community, we’re asking for trouble,” he said. “Why are we doing that if we don’t have to?
Wise, who previously held a seat on the Washington County Commission as a Republican, said state law describes the role of a city commissioner as nonpartisan, and he is trying to honor both tradition and state law by treating it as such.
He added that people seem to be looking for the City Commission to be a “proxy battle” in a larger political struggle, referencing the ongoing presidential race.
“It just doesn’t work that way,” he said. “There’s not a Democratic fire truck or a Republican water line.”
Wise said the city handles a host of granular topics like budgets, capital investment, land use, annexation and other issues that by-and-large don’t fit under partisan labels.
“I for one rarely look at Congress and rarely think it is working for me as a citizen,” Wise said. “I don’t want to see that transferred down to the local level.”
Kate Craig, chair of the Washington County Democratic Party, said party politics in local elections isn’t new — this is just the first time that Democrats have done it. Republicans, she said, have repeatedly touted party affiliation in City Commission elections, pointing to an ad the East Tennessee Republican Club took out in the Johnson City Press in 2018 endorsing candidates for the presidential, congressional and city commission races that year.
“Within the last four years there are examples of this already happening,” she said. “This isn’t new. This is just Democrats coming to the table to do it, too, and now it’s making news.”
Craig said questions asked during the Democratic forums have been decidedly nonpartisan, deal with topics that affect all residents of Johnson City and highlight issues that haven’t received proper attention in the past.
“While the Johnson City Commission is elected on a non-partisan basis, it would be unrealistic to say that partisan politics does not play a role in how City Commissioners vote and lead our city,” the Washington County Young Republicans said in an emailed statement.
Williams, the chair of the county Republican Party, said that municipal elections are in theory nonpartisan, but candidates don’t shed their beliefs and backgrounds when they run for office.
“You want to run city government in the most nonpartisan manner that you can and leave your party affiliation at the door,” he said, “... but certainly people haven’t given up their First Amendment rights.”
A candidate for city commission himself, Williams said the Washington County Republican Party won’t endorse city candidates this election.
The county Democratic Party has endorsed four.
If candidates are going to serve in a nonpartisan capacity, Brock said, they need to position themselves in that manner during the election.
She suggested that commission hopefuls attend forums that include all candidates.
“Every single citizen in this city is our constituent,” Brock said. “Not just the people who believe in this political ideology. We have to represent everybody.”