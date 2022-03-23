Johnson City will begin its annual spring leaf collection on April 4.
Residents looking to get rid of their fallen leaves are asked to not put them in a bag, and instead pile them behind the curb — not on the street or in front of the curb — no later than 7 a.m. on April 4. Pickup will continue until April 15.
All leaf piles should be free of trash, debris and tree limbs or they will not be collected. Leaves won’t be collected in alleyways either.
Brush collection takes place year-round but the pick-up schedule may be altered due to leaf pickup. Brush is defined as tree trimmings, shrubbery (with no roots), limbs, etc. Here are some collection guidelines to help homeowners as they clear brush and prepare for spring yard work:
• Brush piles must not exceed 10-foot lengths, must be piled straight and placed behind or on the curb for collection. Do not place brush on center medians or islands.
• Do not place brush next to objects such as fences, guy wires, and poles or under trees. Equipment is restricted in those areas.
• Brush may not be mixed with other debris. Brush mixed with leaves, grass, lumber, dirt, rock, concrete, building materials or other debris will not be collected until properly separated.
Anyone hired to trim or remove trees, shrubs, etc., is required to remove the resulting brush from the property. Failure to do so may result in a court citation.
