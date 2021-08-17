A working relationship Johnson City has developed with several local housing agencies could soon serve as a model for providing families with homes in the Langston neighborhood and other communities across the city.
Johnson City Commissioners will consider on first reading Thursday whether to convey property at 221 E. Myrtle Ave. to Appalachia Service Project so the housing agency can build a single-family home on the land. The city bought the property in 2020.
Two other homebuilding agencies, Holston Habitat for Humanity and Eastern Eight CDC, have plans to build homes on adjoining privately owned lots at 219 and 217 East Myrtle Ave.
Johnson City Development Services Director Preston Mitchell said this would be the third step in a larger effort to invest in the Langston neighborhood.
In November 2019, the city opened a new multicultural facility called the Langston Centre, at the former site of the old Langston High School, which served black students in Johnson City from 1893 until the school system was integrated in 1965.
The city’s public works department has also recently refurbished roads that run through the Langston neighborhood, which has involved rebuilding Welbourne Street and repaving and installing new sidewalks on East Fairview and East Myrtle Avenue.
“Significant infrastructure improvements, the Langston Centre, and now an opportunity to build three new affordable homes just really lifts this neighborhood and provides new opportunity for this neighborhood,” Mitchell said.
In addition to the three adjacent properties on East Myrtle Avenue, the city has also pinpointed three more plots along the roadway that could serve as suitable spots for more housing. Those plans are still tentative.
Mitchell hopes to see a similar model for building affordable housing used in other neighborhoods across Johnson City. In the future, however, this would involve the First Tennessee Development District acting as a land bank, which would make it unnecessary for the city to obtain property.
The organization would use community development block grant funds to buy parcels. Once the First Tennessee Development District acquires those plots, they can go directly to homebuilding agencies like Appalachia Service Project, Holston Habitat for Humanity or Eastern Eight CDC.
“This is something that can be replicated in other areas around the city,” Mitchell said. “We’re just excited it can happen here first in the Langston area.”
Melisa Miller, the executive vice president and chief operating officer at Appalachia Service Project, said the agency plans to build a three-bedroom, one-bath house at 221 E. Myrtle Ave., which would be available for an income-qualified family. If the City Commission conveys the property to the organization, the deed on the property would eventually be gifted to the new homeowners.
Most of the families Appalachia Service Project places in homes qualify because their earnings are 50% of the area median income. Those families, however, must have a stable enough household income to afford taxes, maintenance and insurance on their new home.
The organization also looks for families who are homeowners, although they may also select renters if they seem prepared for homeownership.
Miller said housing organizations took note of the infrastructure the city was putting into the Langston neighborhood and saw an opportunity to build low-income housing on empty lots.
“That was a missing piece of some of the revitalization,” Miller said. “We’ve got a great group of housing organizations in the area right now all willing to partner together and kind of dream together.”