ELIZABETHTON— A 23-year-old Johnson City woman died in a single vehicle crash at the intersection of West Elk Avenue with West G Street and the Old Elizabethton Highway. The crash took place at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The Elizabethton Police Department identified the driver as Laura Shea Trent, 230 Lake Meadow Drive, Johnson City. She was the only occupant of the vehicle. Crash investigators said she was traveling east on the Old Elizabethton Highway in a 2016 Jeep Patriot. She reportedly was approaching the intersection and failed to negotiate a curve to the right that led up to the intersection.
Officers said the vehicle struck a concrete curb and island, which caused the Jeep to overturn and skid across West Elk Avenue on the vehicle’s left side. The vehicle then overturned again in the second lane of eastbound Elk Avenue. The vehicle then struck the guard rail on the south side of the intersection. Accident investigators said the vehicle then went airborne and ejected the driver out the left side of the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.