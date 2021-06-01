BLUFF CITY - A 26-year-old Johnson City woman has been arrested in connection to the Memorial Day shooting of a Bluff City woman.
Misty Magic James, 26, of Johnson City was arrested on Monday and charged with especially aggravated burglary and felony murder in connection to the shooting death of 60-year-old Trina Jones of Bluff City.
The shooting took place at Jones’ home, located in the 1500 block of Hunting Hill Road Monday morning, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the home around 11 a.m. and found Jones dead from a gunshot wound.
Deputies received information about the shooting, which led them to talk to James.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time. James is housed in the Sullivan County Jail under a $100,000 bond.