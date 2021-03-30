Johnson City will reopen most city facilities to the public and resume in-person meetings Monday, April 5. The transit lobby will remained closed.
The reopening is planned in conjunction with public health guidance to safely allow in person interactions while mitigating the risk of new COVID-19 cases. Screening measures, including temperature checks, will be in place at all entrances and masks will be required. Visitors to City facilities are asked to follow posted signage and maintain 6 feet of separation between themselves and others.
“The health and safety of our customers and staff remains our top priority,” said City Manager Pete Peterson. “Although we are reopening to the public, I encourage everyone to limit in-person interaction and conduct city business by phone, email or through the use of online services whenever possible.”
All departments are fully operational but may have put in place safety measures that impact the number of people in a space or require pre-registration for an activity. Individuals visiting city facilities are encouraged to call ahead and use methods other than in-person contact when possible.
Taxes and Utility Payments
Online and autodraft options are available for customers to make payments on property taxes and utility bills. More information about online payments can be found at www.johnsoncitytn.org/payments. Additionally, payments can be made by phone. To pay utility bills by phone, please call 877-768-5046. To pay property taxes by phone, please call 877-768-5048. The night depository located at City Hall will remain available.
New Water and Sewer Services customers should call 423-461-1640 to sign up for new service with a credit card.
Development Services Applications
All building, trades, sign permits and planning applications should be applied for online through the CityView Portal, https://jc-cityviewweb.johnsoncitytn.org/CityViewPortal/. Online applications remain the preferred method of submission but physical documents will be accepted at the counter.
Trade permits (that do not require a plan review) can be issued over the phone with a credit card payment by calling 423-434-6047. For questions related to the CityView online Permit Portal, contact Adrienne Brown at 423-434-5845 or abrown@johnsoncitytn.org. For the Planning Division, call 423-434-6074 or planning@johnsoncitytn.org. Permit inspection requests should call 423-434-6047, and select option 1 to leave a voice message request.
Police Department Records
Information available in person at the Police Records Unit located inside City Hall can be obtained through other methods. Individuals may call 423-434-6160 and select option 2 or send an email to JCPDRecords@johnsoncitytn.org. Documents intended for the Records Unit or Municipal Court can be photographed or scanned and attached to the email.
Fines may be paid at https://www.paymyfineonline.com/ or by mailing a check or money order to Police Records, P.O. Box 2150, Johnson City, TN 37605.
Traffic crash reports are available at http://www.crashdocs.org five to seven days following the incident.
For questions regarding the reopening process, please call 423-434-6021. Additional information may be found at www.johnsoncitytn.org/covid-19.