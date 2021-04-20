Now officially separate from the Chamber of Commerce, an organization dedicated to the development of tourism in Johnson City is getting all its ducks in a row before its new board takes shape in July.

In October, the Johnson City Commission voted to separate the Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau from the Johnson City Area Chamber of Commerce. The two have been linked for decades.

The CVB oversees the use of hundreds of thousands of hotel occupancy tax dollars, which it uses to promote local tourism. Since October, city leaders have been going through the process of establishing a foundation for the organization as it prepares for a new chapter of its existence.

Commissioners approved the organization’s bylaws in December, which set up a new board with nine members who serve three-year staggered terms. Meetings of the board will now also be public, which wasn’t the case when the CVB was folded under the Chamber.

The city is currently advertising six openings on the CVB board, which will be made along with a slew of appointments to other volunteer boards in July.

A six-member advisory board is shepherding the CVB through the transition, which has involved steps like getting an employer identification number and approving the organization’s personnel manual. The CVB is now waiting for its 501©6 designation to become official.

“We’re accomplishing a lot in that regard as far as all the administrative and legal stuff that we have to do,” said CVB Executive Director Brenda Whitson.

Last Thursday, the commission approved an agreement with the CVB that explicitly lays out how the city will split hotel tax dollars with the organization. For the past few decades, the city and the CVB have had an unwritten funding agreement.

The deal commissioners approved last week formalizes that arrangement and states that the CVB can’t loan money to another organization.

Whitson said the Chamber and the CVB have agreed on a promissory note that outlines how the Chamber will pay back a $60,000 inter-company loan that it borrowed from the organization. The Chamber has five years to pay back the $60,000 loan, and payments will be made once per quarter with no interest.

The CVB is also working with the city to identify locations for a new visitors center. Officials have been narrowing down the list of possible locations, but Whitson said the organization isn’t ready to specify any finalists.

Ideally, Whitson said, the visitors center would be easily accessible from the interstate and would be situated so that tourists could easily travel to local restaurants or retailers.

“We will have a first-class visitor center that is going to be visible and accessible both to locals to come in and utilize this as a source of information but also for visitors,” she said.

Part of the city’s marketing team will be located with the CVB offices, which Whitson said will help Johnson City strengthen its brand. The organization will also be able to work closely with City Hall on facilitating special events.

“I think this is going to truly give us the opportunity to solely focus on our mission and to get more people coming into Johnson City,” Whitson said about the transition.

CVB Chair Andy Marquart, who is reapplying for a position on the new CVB board, said the organization started putting together a strategic plan in late 2019, which helped officials identify pieces needed to fulfill tourism development in the region.

He added that staff have been able to retain a number of local events that would have otherwise been canceled because of COVID-19.

“Johnson City is prime for tourism growth,” Marquart said. “There’s a lot of surrounding natural beauty. There’s a lot of opportunity to promote what we have and people take for granted.”

Tourism ticking back up

Although they haven’t returned to normal, Johnson City’s tourism numbers are starting to improve, Whitson said. She expects events coming to town in June and July will help move the needle on local tax revenues.

Year to date, Whitson said, local hotel occupancy is 48.3% compared to 43.7% in 2020. Additionally, the average daily rate is $86 compared to $71 in 2020.