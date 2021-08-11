Next stop: The train depot.
The Johnson City Convention & Visitors Bureau will officially move to its new home at the historic former Carolina, Clinchfield & Ohio Railway depot on Thursday.
In May, Johnson City opted to buy the two-story portion of the building, located at 300 Buffalo St., for $750,000 with plans to turn the space into the city's new visitors center. The single-story section of the structure, which used to be home to Tupelo Honey Cafe before it closed in 2018, was not part of the deal.
The building will also house the Johnson City Development Authority and employees from the city's marketing and communications department. They will eventually settle on the second floor.
Brenda Whitson, the executive director of the Johnson City Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the bureau will temporarily occupy the second story while the city renovates the first floor, which is currently occupied by Fleet Feet Sports.
Brochures will be available for visitors in a rack outside the building. Visitors can also scan a QR code to download that information to their phone.
One complete, Whitson said, the visitors center will encompass about 750 square feet on the first floor with additional space set aside for offices, bathrooms and storage.
Officials will also adjust signage so that it directs visitors to the depot rather than the visitors center's prior home at the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce building at 603 E. Market St.
Whitson said she's uncertain about the exact cost of the buildout, which could be dependent on the shifting price of building supplies. The city will provide labor, and the CVB will pay for materials.
Phil Horner, the owner of Fleet Feet Sports in Kingsport and Johnson City, said the business plans to move out of the depot and to its new space in early October.
It will be moved to the University Plaza shopping center, 1735 W. State of Franklin Road. The business will be located in suite four.
"We're excited to still be a big part of Johnson City," Horner said. "It's been good to us downtown, but I'm looking very forward to the new space and the new opportunities."
The visitors center's move to the historic depot marks an important step, Whitson said, in crafting a strong visitor experience and developing a center that acts as a front door to Johnson City.
"The fact that we're in that location — in the heart of downtown — where we can send people to actually experience this city and spend money is really a good thing," Whitson said.