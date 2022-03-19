Almost 150 students are currently enrolled in the Johnson City Virtual Academy, an entirely online school that kicked off its first year in 2021.
Johnson City Schools announced in a recent press release that the system is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year.
“We had a great first year at the virtual academy and we are looking forward to welcoming even more students into the program for 2022-2023,” Johnson City Virtual Academy Principal George Laoo said in the release. “The virtual academy believes in flexibility, personalization, blended learning, and educating the whole child.”
The academy serves students in grades 5-12, and even before its launch, system leaders had been talking about starting a virtual school for about five years, Laoo told the Press.
“The pandemic obviously helped push that along, and we saw a lot of students wanting a virtual option because of the pandemic,” Laoo said.
It also presented an opportunity to students who would normally be homeschooled.
“I don’t think districts have really tapped into that and provided an option for those kinds of students,” Laoo said. “What we get to say is they’re getting a Johnson City education versus finding a nationwide homeschool program. They’re getting personalized instruction.”
Laoo said students enrolled in the virtual academy learn via video conferencing apps like Zoom. They also receive assignments through the school system’s learning management system, Canvas, and students can check in with teachers if they need assistance.
“This program and really any virtual program caters to the families that need a flexible schedule,” Laoo said. “It also caters to the student that struggles in large settings. It’s a more personalized, small setting for them.”
It’s also a boon for families that frequently travel. Laoo said one student was able to accompany her family to Costa Rica while learning remotely through the virtual school. Students new to Johnson City have also enrolled in the academy as they get acclimated to a new environment.
Pupils in the virtual academy receive a balance of both synchronous and asynchronous instruction, Laoo said. Synchronous learning occurs simultaneously with a teacher while asynchronous learning allows students to study at their own pace.
An enrollment review committee examines all submitted applications and decides whether students meet the criteria for the virtual academy, the system said. Approved applicants will receive an email with information about enrollment and orientation. Parents can submit an application at jcschools.org.
“We’ve seen a lot of positive things from our families this year and positive feedback,” Laoo said. “They appreciate what they’re getting from us, and we’ve got a great staff, great faculty, great teachers.”