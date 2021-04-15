The registration application for the Johnson City Virtual Academy will close at 3 p.m. Friday, April 30.
The Johnson City Virtual Academy will serve students in grades 5-12 and will be the only remote option for students in Johnson City Schools during the 2021-2022 school year.
The Tennessee State Board of Education passed a rule that no remote learning options will exist for students outside of an established virtual school for the 2021-22 school year.
All teachers will be employees of Johnson City Schools and fully licensed to serve in the grades and content areas where assigned. Remote learning opportunities will not be offered through any of the other eleven schools in Johnson City Schools during the 2021-22 school year. For the first year of operation, there will be a limited number of seats available in grades 5-8.
Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and students and families will be notified of their acceptance to the JCVA by school staff. Space limitations necessitate applying early for consideration. Students applying to the JCVA must be on track academically and have a demonstrated record of satisfactory school attendance.
Please visit VirtualAcademy.JCSchools.org for more information and to fill out the application.
