Johnson City Schools plans to officially transition to two middle schools serving grades 6-8 on Aug. 3, 2022, a change that school officials expect will help alleviate overcrowding.
“It seems like quite a ways off, but it’ll be here before we know it,” Todd Barnett, the system’s middle grades supervisor, told members of the Johnson City Board of Education on Monday evening. “There’s a lot of people doing a tremendous amount of work behind the scenes to make sure this happens successfully and we do things right by our students and by our community.”
Currently, students in the city system attend Indian Trail Intermediate School for grades 5 and 6 before moving to Liberty Bell Middle School for grades 7 and 8.
Under the system’s new configuration, both facilities will transition to schools serving grades 6-8, and fifth grade will move back to the elementary school level.
Students attending Fairmont, Lake Ridge and Mountain View elementary schools will go to Indian Trail Middle School when they enter sixth grade, and students attending Cherokee, North Side, South Side, Towne Acres and Woodland will move to Liberty Bell.
School leaders have also stressed the importance of equity in this process.
“We want our schools to be as close to equitable in terms of population size, socio-economic status, all those things,” Barnett said, adding that leaders want to ensure all students who graduate from the two middle schools will be ready for the curriculum at Science Hill High School.
In school year 2022-23, the system projects Indian Trail will have a student population of 855 with 26% of its student body being from a minority group and 39% being economically disadvantaged.
The system projects Liberty Bell will have a student population of 934 in the same year with 27% of its students being from a minority group and 32% being economically disadvantaged.
Johnson City is constructing classrooms at three of its elementary schools — Woodland, South Side and Lake Ridge — to add room for fifth-graders. In total, crews will construct 20 classrooms: four at South Side, eight at Woodland and eight at Lake Ridge.
Among other benefits, officials said, the reconfiguration will reduce the number of school transitions students have to make from four to three.
“The additional time at the middle school level will allow staff to build and develop deeper relationships with all students as opposed to a two-year configuration,” Barnett explained.
It will also help reduce a bottleneck at Indian Trail.
Currently, Superintendent Steve Barnett said, Indian Trail has more than 1,200 students, but it has an optimal capacity of about 1,100.
Under the new configuration, Indian Trail will have three feeder schools rather than eight.
The superintendent expects the number of students attending Indian Trail will continue to increase as people move to Johnson City.
“I think it’s really important to point out that this frees up space at our two middle schools for growth,” he said.
School system leaders also see the transition as a chance to expand opportunities for students in academics, athletics, fine arts and leadership development.
Among the key considerations that officials are assessing as they prepare to make the transition, Todd Barnett said, is the fact that a certain segment of current sixth-graders will attend Liberty Bell next year but will end up transitioning to Indian Trail for eighth grade.
“We want to make that as seamless as possible for those students, and we’re working on a plan for that,” he said.