To ensure the system doesn't have to close routes because a driver has contracted COVID-19, Johnson City Transit is temporarily suspending students from school buses if they aren't wearing a mask.
Greg Wallace, the safety supervisor for Johnson City Schools, said the nation was already facing a bus driver shortage before the pandemic, and Johnson City Transit, which operates the school system's bus service, doesn’t have substitutes to fill in if a driver has to quarantine or falls ill.
"We want to be able to operate our buses efficiently," Wallace said.
When the system is down a bus driver, Wallace said, the city has to do one of two things: Think about how to combine routes, which is difficult, or notify parents that a route has been closed. Without a substitute, Wallace said, the city oftentimes must close a route.
Wallace noted that the requirement for students to wear masks on buses has been in place since the beginning of the school year. Last Friday, the school system sent a notice to families reminding them about the policy.
Bus riders who don't comply with the mask requirement, the message said, face a two-day suspension by Johnson City Transit.
"We want to ensure people know we're taking it seriously," Wallace said.
The system has already closed five routes at times this school year because bus drivers were unavailable. So far, Wallace said, fewer than 25 students have been temporarily suspended because of mask issues. On average, Wallace estimated, more than 3,250 students use the bus system on a daily basis.
The Johnson City Board of Education approved a policy in August that requires students and teachers to wear masks to school. They recently extended that mandate until January.
Although parents can opt their children out of the system's mask requirement while they're at school, officials says federal rules require all students to wear masks on buses, where the opt-out does not apply.
That federal mandate, the system has been advised, supersedes an executive order from Gov. Bill Lee that makes face coverings optional at school.