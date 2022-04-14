After handing responsibilities to the Johnson City Housing Authority several years ago, city officials will resume administration of roughly $1 million in federal funding, an annual allotment that helps some of the city's poorest residents.
The dollars come from three programs overseen by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development: Community development block grants, emergency solutions grants and the HOME consortium.
"(The housing authority has) been able to manage the (programs) and manage all the funds and meet all of our HUD requirements, but they've done it with existing staff," said Johnson City Development Services Director Preston Mitchell. "And that after a while gets to be tough."
Mitchell said demand for affordable housing in Johnson City is at a high point. Construction activity has also increased, and with the housing authority beginning major overhauls of its older housing developments, those factors make it difficult for the organization to juggle administration of federal funds.
"It just was a good time for us to begin the process of bringing it in-house," Mitchell said.
The city's community development department previously oversaw those federal funds, but after employees retired, the city opted to contract with the housing authority.
On Monday, the Johnson City Housing Authority board of commissioners voted to fire the agency's executive director, Richard McClain, without cause, but discussions about moving the administration of HUD program in-house began months before that decision.
Last fall, Mitchell and McClain started preliminary conversations about moving those functions back to the city, Mitchell said.
"He was indicating that his staff was getting stretched a little thin," Mitchell said, and the programs would be a better fit for the city's development services department.
In February, the city began the process of canceling its contract with the Johnson City Housing Authority. The organization will continue to handle those responsibilities through June 30, and the city will hire two full-time staff members to oversee those programs.
The application deadline for one of those positions, a community development coordinator, is Friday. That person will help the city hire a second employee.
Johnson City passes dollars it receives through the community development block grant and HOME consortia programs to local organizations that build or rehabilitate affordable homes. Emergency solutions grants help fund homeless services like emergency shelters.
According to HUD, local governments use block grant funding to provide decent housing and expand economic opportunities primarily for low- and moderate-income households.
The emergency solutions grant program helps people regain stability in permanent housing after experiencing homelessness or another destabilizing crisis.
In past years, the city has received an estimated $500,000 annually in block grant funding, $300,000 in HOME consortia dollars and roughly $150,000 from the emergency solutions grant program.