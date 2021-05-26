About eleven years after it was installed, the turf at Science Hill High School's football stadium is getting worn out.
"It's had an astronomical amount of use," said Science Hill Athletic Director Keith Turner. "It's starting to show a lot of wear and tear and becoming a safety issue."
The Johnson City Commission voted last Thursday to spend $428,000 to replace the synthetic turf at Kermit Tipton Stadium. Commissioners opted to hire Sprinturf, LLC, to conduct the project, which had the lowest base bid among five contractors. The new turf is also designed to help lower the temperature on the field.
According to a staff report included with the commission's agenda on May 20, Sprinturf expects production and delivery to occur from June 7 to July 2. Onsite removal and replacement could take about four weeks, lasting from around July 5 to July 30.
Sprinturf anticipates it will take about a week to remove the turf and another three weeks to install it.
"Certainly one can always hope a project could be completed sooner than estimated, but that cannot be a certainty," said Assistant City Manager Charlie Stahl.
Turner is hopeful that the turf can be installed sooner than late July. The school's football team has a dead period that lasts from the last week of June through the first week of July, and he hopes the project can wrap up during that period.
Typically, Turner said, 10 years is a good amount of time to get out of turf. Numerous organizations and students have used the stadium over the years, including youth football teams, semi-pro soccer players and the East Tennessee State University football team before the university's stadium was finished in 2017.
"It's served us well," Turner said.