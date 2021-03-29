Johnson City staff will start a multi-phased approach to reopening the Memorial Park Community Center, the Carver Recreation Center and the Langston Centre on Monday, April 12.
In a press release, the city said the goal of the phased reopening, based on public health guidance, is to safely allow activities to resume while mitigating the risk of new COVID-19 cases.
Phase 1 of the plan limits the number of participants in each activity, requires pre-registration for all activities and includes a mandatory screening process, including temperature checks and a verbal health questionnaire. Pre-registration begins Monday, April 5, and is required for all activities in the centers. Some amenities at the community centers may not be available.
Current programs and available amenities for each center can be found at http://bit.ly/JCPR_ReopenPlan. All patrons are encouraged to review the plan for current rules and restrictions.
Softball, tennis and pickleball
Johnson City also announced registration dates for softball leagues (high school fast-pitch, adult fast-pitch, and adult slow-pitch) as well as camps for tennis and pickleball.
Summer High School and Adult Fast-Pitch Softball League
· Registration: April 1-June 7
· Cost: $250/team (10-game season plus end-of-season tournament)
· Days: Monday-Thursday
· Times: Evenings (TBD)
· Location: Metro-Kiwanis Park
· Play begins June 21
· Ages: High school and adults
Adult Slow-Pitch League
· Registration: Through April 10
· Cost/entry fee: Men’s $400 (14-game season); Co-ed $300 (10-game season)
· Location: Winged Deer Park
· Play begins week of April 19
Summer Tennis Camp
· Registration: Begins May 1
· Camp: June 1-July 8
· Cost: $50/person ($5 non-resident fee)
· Days: Monday-Thursday each week
· Times: 8 a.m.-9:15 a.m. or 9:30-10:45 a.m.
· Location: Liberty Bell Tennis Courts
· Ages: 4+
Summer Pickleball Camp
· Registration: Begins May 1 (Registrations limited)
· Camp: June 1-July 8
· Cost: $50/person ($5 non-resident fee)
· Days: Monday-Thursday each week
· Times: 8 a.m.-9:15 a.m. or 9:30-10:45 a.m.
· Location: Memorial Park Community Center, four outdoor courts only
· Ages: 4+