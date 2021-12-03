As part of an effort to promote the welfare of local children, Johnson City will hold a series of public meetings next week to present the results of a situational analysis on child wellbeing.
The analysis is part of a multi-year process of becoming a child friendly city through UNICEF, a United Nations agency that provides developmental aid to children worldwide.
Julia Turpin, director of the Johnson City Public Library, said local leaders are now bringing their findings to the community to develop an action plan and prioritize issues that would be worth tackling in a designated project.
“There’s a lot of information — both positive, bright spots and certainly some areas where we see some room for growth and improvement, too,” Turpin said.
The city will hold three planning sessions at the library, located at 100 W. Millard St. They will occur on Dec. 4, 5, and 6. Each meeting will start at 2 p.m.
Attendees will hear a presentation on the findings and participate in a series of interactive activities. The city is hoping to receive input from a diverse slate of people.
The meetings will help officials identify a focus area before ultimately presenting a project to the City Commission for funding. Hypothetically, projects could include a literacy initiative, a community garden or a youth council connected to city government.
“It really just depends on the community and it depends on what their energy and focus is on,” Turpin said.
The situational analysis drew on two main sources. Officials assessed existing government data and census tract information and also conducted a community assessment, which involved surveying caretakers of children ages 0-5 and students at Science Hill High School.
Surveyors sought to determine whether children felt valued and safe in Johnson City and also had access to necessities like healthcare and places to play.
Turpin said teenagers had concerns about their voices being heard in city government and wanted a mechanism to ensure accessible communication with leaders.
Additionally, they lacked a definitive understanding of how city funding supports children and families. There was also an emphasis on the importance of mental health.
Respondents were pleased with the degree of walkability in Johnson City and the prevalence of parks, green space and free places to play.
Turpin said cities seeking candidacy as a child-friendly city through UNICEF conduct a situational analysis, review the data they collect, hold public meetings, propose a project and then measure its effects.
In the second year, cities reevaluate their situational analysis and can conduct it again if officials believe the data needs to be refreshed. That cycle proceeds for three years before the municipality ultimately becomes fully recognized as a child-friendly city.
“It’s really exciting for Johnson City because it’s a demonstrated commitment by city government to being mindful and intentional about improving the lives of children in our community,” Turpin said. “ ... It’s an investment in the next 20 years of Johnson City.”