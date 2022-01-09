Johnson City will pay an additional $497,300 to extend the timeframe needed to conduct a comprehensive overhaul of its aging software.
In December 2020, the city approved a contract with Highstreet IT Solutions to implement a new Oracle software system for $2,879,200. The new system includes finance, payroll, purchasing, budget, project management, inventory and human resources modules.
According to a staff report to commissioners, the software was initially scheduled to go live on Jan. 1 and take 12 months to implement, but staff say complications have made it necessary to push implementation back a few months.
The finance, purchasing, projects and budget modules will now go live on Feb. 1 and the human resources and payroll modules on April 1.
“I think that we’ve all learned that the project was much more complex and much more involved than we had anticipated,” Assistant City Manager Bob Wilson told commissioners Thursday.
He added that it has been difficult for city staff to maintain their existing day-to-day responsibilities while also taking on the additional work associated with implementing the new software.
Commissioners approved a change order Thursday increasing the contract amount.
The cost of implementation will now increase to $3,376,500, which staff noted is still substantially lower than prices charged by two other competing companies.
Cherry Road and Sierra Cedar proposed implementation costs respectively of $4,951,770 and $5,730,147 with an implementation period that would have also been a few months longer.
The implementation cost, Wilson said, primarily comes from staffing. The city is paying the salaries of Highstreet personnel while they work on the project.
Last summer, employees informed the project management team that they were having trouble meeting benchmarks needed to hit the Jan. 1 deadline. City staff involved in the transition did not have the time to maintain their daily workloads while also learning the new software.
Although the employees were working “diligently on their assigned roles,” the project management team underestimated the time required for employees to implement the software while also keeping up with their regular, daily responsibilities.
The departure of staff “who were heavily involved in implementation” also slowed the process. That included the loss of a project lead member and four support personnel.
Key personnel left the finance and human resources departments, which impacted the development of and training for several modules.
A long-time employee in the information technology department also retired before the beginning of the project, which resulted in the loss of institutional knowledge and data expertise, staff said. That had a “definitive impact” on the process of extracting and converting existing data.
Wilson said the software replacement has been a long time coming, and once complete, it will streamline day-to-day operations. The city’s financial software, he noted, dates back to the 1970s.
“It’s night and day differences between our old software and what we’ll have when we implement this,” he said.