A rezoning for a 178-unit townhome complex in Johnson City will return to the City Commission on Thursday for a public hearing and consideration on the second of three readings.
Longbranch Development Company is asking the city to rezone a 22-acre property at 2644 Knob Creek Road from B-4 (planned arterial business) to RP-3 (planned residential).
The developer plans to charge an average rent of $1,500. The complex would consist of a mixture of two- and three-bedroom townhomes plus amenities like a dog park, a clubhouse and a pool.
The state is getting ready to improve Knob Creek Road by adding three travel lanes and building an overpass above the existing CSX railroad. A single-lane tunnel, which regularly causes backups along the road, will eventually close to vehicle traffic but might be converted into a pedestrian walkway.
According to city staff, the overpass project is not yet funded by the Tennessee Department of Transportation, but the engineering design is complete. Staff anticipate TDOT may place the project on its three-year highway program in the next year or two.
The project has caused concerns about traffic, and city staff predict most of the traffic generated by the project will likely leave toward the city and away from the existing one-lane tunnel.
A traffic study found Knob Creek Road currently sees about 9,130 vehicles per day and Mountainview Road sees 5,268 trips. City staff estimate that the 178-unit complex would add 1,184 daily trips.
Johnson City officials hope the project will create a strong connection between Boones Creek, an area the city expects will grow over the next 20 years, and existing services along State of Franklin Road.
If the city approves the rezoning, the developers have said the townhome project could start in the second or third quarter of 2022 and wrap up in early 2024.
Other business
• Commissioners will decide whether to approve an opening for a special assistant to the U.S. attorney general who would work with the Johnson City Police Department.
The position, according to the city, would help officers with search warrants, court orders and legal counsel as necessary. The salary for the position would start at $87,000 annually.
• Johnson City commissioners will decide whether to buy almost $450,000 worth of musical instruments to help with Johnson City Schools' transition to two middle schools in August 2022.
Currently, Johnson City students attend Indian Trail Intermediate School for grades 5 and 6 before moving to Liberty Bell Middle School for grades 7 and 8.
Starting with the 2022-23 school year, Indian Trail and Liberty Bell will operate as middle schools serving grades 6-8 and fifth-graders will stay at the elementary level.
The city is building additional classrooms at three of its elementary schools to accommodate those extra students.
• Thursday will be City Manager Pete Peterson's last regular city commission meeting before he officially retires at the end of the year. Peterson has served as Johnson City's top official for about 16 of this 30 years with the organization. His successor, Cathy Ball, starts on Dec. 20.