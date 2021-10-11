Johnson City Parks and Recreation will hold two public forums regarding the naming of the splash pad at Carver Park, 322 W. Watauga Ave.
The name under consideration, Kenneth “Herb” Greenlee Splash Pad at Carver Park, was submitted after the Parks and Recreation Department invited the community to weigh in on naming the facility.
As the Carver Recreation Center supervisor, a position he has held since the late 1980s, Greenlee has mentored countless youth and directed the continued growth of the historical facility.
His coaching and umpiring accomplishments date back further to the early 1970s. Greenlee, who also serves on the Johnson City Board of Education, has continued to serve on fundraising committees and has dedicated countless hours of service to the Melvin Stevens Scholarship.
He is the recipient of many awards and recognitions, including the Boys to Men Unsung Hero and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Community Service Award.
The public forums will be held at Carver Recreation Center at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18 and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
For more information, please contact Missy Hollifield at 423-283-5815 or mhollifield@johnsoncitytn.org.