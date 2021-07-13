This Thursday, Johnson City commissioners will cast their final vote on a smoking ban on public property and amendments to the city's noise ordinance, which would make rules governing loud sounds easier to enforce.
The meeting will occur at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 601 E. Main St.
Fines for smoking
Changes to Title 11 of city code would prohibit the use of tobacco or vapor products in public parks, playgrounds, greenways and any other city property accessible to youth. People violating the ban could face an up to $50 fine.
Smoking is already prohibited in parks as a result of city policy, but because it's not an ordinance, it is not comprehensively applied and can be difficult to enforce.
A law passed by the Tennessee General Assembly this year gives local governments the authority to prohibit the use of tobacco products on public property by ordinance. The law became effective on July 1.
If commissioners approve the change, the ordinance would be effective Friday.
Noise ordinance changes
Under current rules, it can be a burdensome process for officers to measure noise coming from an offending property.
“It was very complicated, and it was so complicated that it had made it virtually unenforceable because our officers just were not able to complete all the steps that were necessary in measuring the noises,” said City Attorney Sunny Sandos.
Maj. Matt Howell told commissioners in June that officers currently have to take a measurement of the sound with a meter and then come back the following night to take an ambient reading.
The changes commissioners will consider Thursday will allow officers to take immediate action. Violations would continue to be an up to $50 fine under the revised ordinance.
Changes would also allow codes enforcement staff to enforce the city's noise ordinance. Additionally, it adds a ban on sound amplification devices on public property.
Because many events on public property do use sound amplification systems, the amended ordinance includes a series of exceptions to this rule, which includes routine assemblies, special events or activities approved by a representative of that location.
Sandos noted that the revision to the noise ordinance that would ban the use of voice sound amplification devices on public property has been discussed internally for a number of years. The first conversation she recalled was in the fall of 2019. It was not motivated by any protests.
Exceptions included in the proposed ordinance would allow the use of voice sound amplification devices during an organized protest or event, she said.
"I want it to be clear that the city is not placing any regulation with regard to the content of anyone's speech," she said. "The ordinance is narrowly tailored to prevent excess noise or 'competing' noises without interfering with free speech."
Other business
• Commissioners will consider a contract with Preston Construction Company to build eight additional classrooms at Lake Ridge Elementary School. The contract also includes upgrading and replacing the school's existing HVAC system.
The $10.2 million project will be offset by $3.2 million in federal stimulus funding available through ESSER 3.0, which will pay for the HVAC replacements. Consequently, the balance of the contract for the city will be about $7 million.
The city has previously issued contracts for the construction of additional classrooms at South Side and Woodland elementary schools. Those projects are progressing.
The additional classrooms will add room for students as Johnson City Schools prepares to move fifth graders back to the elementary school level in 2022.
• Commissioners will also consider an amendment on third reading that would allow the sale of alcohol at Freedom Hall. The facility was replatted earlier this year so that it no longer qualifies as a school property.
All other requirements, including proper licensing, would still have to be followed before sale or consumption of beer could occur at Freedom Hall.