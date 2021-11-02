Johnson City could pay $350,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a Bluff City construction company, which claimed that delays and incorrect plans made them incur added costs on a city project.
During their meeting Thursday, city commissioners will consider a mediated settlement agreement with Baker's Construction Services, which states that the city will pay $350,000 plus the cost of mediation. The agreement was reached without an admission of fault by either party.
The company had initially demanded $1.1 million in a lawsuit filed in Washington County Chancery Court in August 2019. The dispute was ordered to mediation by Chancellor John Rambo, and the settlement depends on approval by the City Commission.
Background
According to the company's initial complaint, Johnson City hired Baker's Construction Services in November 2016 to complete road and bridge improvements to the intersection of North State of Franklin Road and Indian Ridge Road.
The roughly $5.2 million project included widening a two-lane bridge over the CSX railroad to five lanes. Johnson City hired a firm, Gresham Smith and Partners, to develop drawings for the project and another company, Smith Seckman Reid Inc., to provide inspection and oversight.
Tysinger, Hampton and Partners, a surveyor Baker's Construction hired to monitor the railroad tracks, discovered that the drawings developed by Gresham Smith and Partners had an incorrect elevation for the top of the existing rails, according the complaint. The plans were off by about one foot compared to actual site conditions, a circumstance called a "grade bust."
That error, the company said, impacted multiple parts of the project and made it necessary for them to complete corrections in the field, which caused extra labor and changed the type of work called for under their contract.
Because of inaccuracies in the drawings, the complaint said, Baker's Construction was told designs for a retaining wall would need to be redesigned and resubmitted for approval by CSX and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The complaint said those drawings were submitted to Smith Seckman Reid, the city's representative on the project, on Nov. 8, 2017. On Jan. 10, roughly two months later, Baker's Construction was told during a bi-weekly progress meeting that the firm hadn't yet forwarded the designs to TDOT, according to the complaint. The company said they ultimately received official sign off from TDOT and CSX on Feb. 15.
"Given the defective plans, the changes required to the plans and the character of construction necessitated by the grade bust, the project schedule was impacted and (Baker's Construction Services) was forced to expend additional time and additional costs in the amount of $1,094,315.54, through no fault of its own," the complaint states.
Johnson City, the company claimed, "refused" to provide Baker's Construction Services with a change order to compensate the company for increased costs or provide for additional time.
In a July 11, 2019, letter to the company's lawyers, City Attorney Sunny Sandos said Johnson City had already paid the company about $50,000 more than originally agreed. At the time, the final payment was about $5,222,046, which was based on seven change orders approved by both parties.
She added that the company "failed to uphold its end of the bargain by neglecting to allocate proper resources to complete the project as bid." Although the city had ultimately allocated 250 flagging days for the company, Sandos said, the company required almost 470 days to complete the project.
"The documented breach of contract by Baker's Construction caused the city to incur unnecessary expenses which resulted in Baker's Construction being compensated more than was originally contractually agreed upon," Sandos wrote.
Striking a balance
Sandos said Tuesday the settlement agreement is the best outcome for the city but added that officials are "very adamant" that the delays were not the result of the city's actions.
Sandos added there is still a dispute about who is responsible for the delays that resulted from the grade bust, but she noted that there are many other factors that go into deciding whether to take a case to trial, which is expensive.
"Sometimes it's a balance of being a fiduciary to taxpayer dollars to what makes the most sense from a financial standpoint to bring the matter to a close," Sandos said.
Even if the city won a trial in Chancery Court, there could still be an appeal, she said.
"If it went through trial, you could potentially be looking at another 18 months to two years, which incurs additional litigation expenses for both sides," Sandos said. "It's beneficial to all parties to be able to wrap it up."