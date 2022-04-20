Johnson City will soon kick off an approximately 40-acre expansion at Winged Deer Park, adding extra ballfields that will create more opportunities for games at the complex.
Commissioners will consider awarding the bid for the project during their meeting this Thursday. The city's consultant, CHA, has identified Goins, Rash & Cain Inc., a Kingsport construction company, as the lowest responsible bidder.
The cost would be $17,634,000, which includes a 5% contingency and the price of adding a maintenance and umpire support facility beside the complex.
Two other contractors, Path Construction Northeast and Quesenberry's Construction, submitted bids totaling $18,057,350 and $18,619,500 respectively.
A $74 million bond issuance the city commission authorized in late March includes roughly $17 million for the expansion at Winged Deer Park.
Johnson City is planning on building a complex consisting of four new diamond ballfields that visitors will also be able to use as soccer fields.
Additionally, plans have included building two additional turf soccer fields next to the complex and a new locker room for umpires that will help the city host larger tournaments.
Unless the city grants an extension, the contractor will have 411 days to complete the project, according to a staff report.
Johnson City was recently awarded a softball tournament at Winged Deer Park, which will occur July 17-23, 2023.
The USA Softball Girls’ 18-Under Class A Fast Pitch National Championship could bring anywhere from 50 to 60 teams to the area and generate at least $1 million in visitor spending in the community.
Assistant City Manager Charlie Stahl, who is listed as the staff contact on the commission's agenda, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Other business
• City commissioners also will decide whether to proceed with two annexation requests on Thursday: One covering 4.7 acres along the 4500 block of the Bristol Highway and another proposal totaling 7.2 acres just north of Cherokee Elementary School on Lone Oak Road.
Petitioner Marty Parker, who is under contract to buy the property on Lone Oak Road, said he's annexing the land so it has access to city water and sewer services.
Although he's still formalizing precise plans for the parcel, Parker said, it's possible those will include higher-end condominiums or townhomes.
"We haven't really formulated a concrete plan on the actual development, yet, but as time goes on I'm certain we'll come up with that," he said.
The petitioner for the annexation on the Bristol Highway, Larry Stover, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
If the commission approves the proposals Thursday, they will proceed to the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission in May and then return to city commissioners for zoning assignments and final consideration.
• Commissioners will decide whether to hire Steven Teller, an artist from St. Augustine, Florida, to complete a mural at 116, 118 and 120 W. Main St.
The project will face South Commerce Street and a parking lot next to the Pavilion at Founders Park.
The total cost will be $37,500. Blue Plum Gives Back will cover $9,000 of that amount.
• In an effort to collect $8,431.10 in unpaid rent, commissioners will decide whether to authorize filing a civil summons claim against Fleet Feet Sports.
Last year, the city purchased the two-story portion of the old Carolina, Clinchfield & Ohio train depot at 302 Buffalo St., where Fleet Feet opened a Johnson City location approximately five years ago.
The city is requesting rent from September, October, November and a pro-rated portion for December.