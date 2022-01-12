Johnson City will honor the life and activism of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. during a series of events.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day occurs on the third Monday of January each year and commemorates King’s birthday, which is Jan. 15. This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on Jan. 17.
Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Watauga Ave., will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the following activities:
Martin Luther King Jr.
Prayer Breakfast
Date: Saturday, Jan. 15
Time: 10 a.m.-noon
Ages: All
Visitors can carry out their meal or eat inside.
Martin Luther King Jr. Story Time
Date: Monday, Jan. 17
Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Ages: All
Kids will learn about Martin Luther King Jr. through stories, music, arts and crafts. Lunch will be provided. This event is held in partnership with ETSU.
American Red
Cross Blood Drive
Date: Monday, Jan. 17
Time: 1-6 p.m.
Ages: 18+
The Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade and individuals are asked to donate blood. All scheduled time slots are full, please call ahead for availability
Martin Luther
King Jr. Dinner
Date: Monday, Jan. 17
Time: 5-7 p.m.
Ages: All
Visitors will be provided with a carry-out meal.
For more information about any of these programs, call 423-461-8830.
Other scheduled community events include:
Virtual Worship Service
Date: Sunday, Jan. 16
Time: 6 p.m.
Ages: All
The Johnson City/Washington County NAACP will stream a worship service on its Facebook page.
MLK Unity
Program and Walk
Date: Monday, Jan. 17
Time: 12:45-2:30 p.m.
Ages: All
The Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Program and Walk will start and end at Carver Recreation Center. A 45-minute ceremony will culminate with an hour-long walk. Participants will stop 12 times for prayer, remembrances and song. The distance of the walk is less than 2 miles.
Soundtrack to the Civil Rights Movement
Date: Thursday, Jan. 20
Time: 7 p.m.
Ages: All
The Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center welcomes Jonathan Blanchard in his performance titled “Soundtrack to the Civil Rights Movement.” This interactive performance explores and explains the music and events that shaped and fueled the Civil Rights Movement. This free event will be held at the D.P. Culp Center Auditorium, 412 J L Seehorn Jr. Road. For more information call 423-439-4844 or email etsumc@etsu.edu.
The information about the Martin Luther King Jr. activities listed above can also be found online at www.johnsoncitytn.org/mlk.