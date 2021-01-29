The Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards and Review ordered the temporary closure of the Haven of Mercy shelter at 123 W. Millard St. after a public hearing Thursday about multiple building code violations.
The city announced the decision in a press release on Friday.
The city said the decision will require the "evacuation" of about 70 tenants currently on the premises.
According to the press release, Johnson City Housing Authority Executive Director Richard McClain is coordinating with Appalachian Service Project, Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, Johnson City Downtown Day Center, Frontier Health - Turning Point, Manna House, Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness and others to develop a plan to address the mental and physical wellbeing of the tenants and provide temporary housing.
The city said the board of dwelling standards determined the structure was unfit for human occupation after a lengthy presentation Thursday night that included testimony and evidence from city employees detailing fire and building code violations.
The city said the property's two main structures are dangerous to the health and safety of occupants. According to the city, those conditions include defects that increased the hazard of fire or accidents. Building code violations included unpermitted electrical work.
City Attorney Sunny Sandos said the board's decision is the culmination of a nearly yearlong process of city employees working with the property owner to bring the building into compliance with city fire and building codes.
“The members of the BDSR did not take this action lightly but were compelled to issue the order to protect the lives and safety of the people who reside in the building as well as the first responders who may be called to the property in the event of a medical, fire or police emergency,” Sandos said in the release.
Haven of Mercy CEO and President Grant Rockley did not immediately respond Friday afternoon to a request for comment.