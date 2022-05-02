Students at Indian Trail Intermediate Schol often arrive before 7 a.m. on weekdays, packing the gym to compete in the school’s intramural league.
Kelly Lane, a physical education teacher at the school and the tennis coach at Science Hill High School, has played a pivotal role in shaping the program — one that will continue as Johnson City Schools transitions to two middle schools for grades 6-8 in August.
The Johnson City Press recently asked Lane about the program and how he got started in education.
How did the intramural program at Indian Trail become so successful, and why is it important?
The success of our intramural program is due to the support we receive from our administration and teachers. From the beginning, (Indian Trail Principal James) Jacobs has been 100% on board with our vision and has given us everything we need to be successful.
In addition, our teachers have bought in and helped take this program to the next level. Throughout the year, teachers play on teams with students or participate in our “teacher leagues.”
These teachers are getting to school more than 30 minutes early to invest in the lives of their students and show them how much they truly care. While playing in a 10-minute game may not seem important, memories are made, and connections are built that carry over into the classroom. I firmly believe this directly impacts our climate and culture at Indian Trail and improves the daily experience for both students and teachers.
How do the intramural games at Indian Trail work?
Anyone at the school is eligible to participate in our intramural program. When rosters for a sport become available, students will find them on our intramural wall and begin the process of making their own teams.
Students and teachers may only play on one team for a given sport. Here is a list of everything we have done in the 2021-2022 school year: soccer, volleyball, teacher volleyball, tchoukball, dodgeball, gymnastics, flag football, teacher flag football, bound ball, skating, team skating, basketball, baseball/softball, and time permitting, we will finish with a relay race/Pacer test.
For almost every sport, we play two weeks of “regular season” where teams will get four practice games and the focus is having fun and getting a better understanding of the rules.
Once the regular season is over, the playoffs begin and we place every team into a single-elimination bracket. As the number of teams in the bracket get lower, the competition only goes up.
By the end, two teams will meet in a championship game that includes team introductions, the national anthem, and your friends cheering you on as loud as possible. When the final buzzer sounds, the confetti cannons are popped, and only one team will walk away in the highly coveted, championship T-shirts.
How are you preparing for Indian Trail’s transformation into a middle school serving grades 6-8? Will the intramural program be part of that?
Intramurals will 100% be a part of Indian Trail’s transformation to a 6-8 grade middle school. Recently, I have been reaching out to PE teachers and schools with their own middle school intramural programs.
Whether they are around the corner, or around the country, I want to see what is working well for them and gather any knowledge possible for serving these specific grades. I can’t wait to get started in August with sixth through eighth graders!
In my opinion, the morale between teachers has been greatly impacted by this program over the last seven-plus years. A great example is this year’s flag football teacher league. Once the season was over and SSO Transfer Portal won, we met hundreds of kids outside who were on their team time and had a legit championship parade.
Kids made posters and cheered on the champions as they drove through on a bus. The smiles on our teachers’ faces meant the world to me! Sadly, several of those teachers won’t be at Indian Trail next year due to the transition, but I know intramural memories like the parade — and so many more — will be the first things we bring up when we see each other in the future.
This program will be needed more than ever as our new Indian Trail Middle School faculty begins in August. I know this morning program will bring us closer together and help us bond with one another, especially with teachers you may not see daily.
What inspired you to pursue a career in education?
I was inspired by incredible teachers and coaches growing up. My dad was my PE teacher in kindergarten through eighth grade, in addition to being my basketball and golf coach in middle school. In high school, I was greatly impacted by Coach Ruehling and Coach Holder, whether it was on the tennis courts, golf course, or in the classroom.
I can vividly remember so many of life’s lessons I learned through our conversations and time together. I knew I wanted to do the same in the future, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity Johnson City Schools has given me.
What is the best part of your job?
The best part of my job is the students and teachers I am blessed to work with daily. I absolutely love watching them have fun while in the gym.
For most places around the world, “going to school” can have such a negative stigma or connotation, but what we have created at Indian Trail in the mornings and during our PE classes is so special to me.
The smallest things make my day. Seeing students laugh with one another as they dance in the bleachers, when intramural teams get matching shirts and put on face paint before a big game, watching students act silly and laugh in PE as they fight over who gets to keep the stuffed animal, or one of my forever-favorites: watching teachers forget all the stress they are under as they come down to the gym and just “be a kid again.” I love it all!